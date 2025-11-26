Keeping old working machinery in tip-top condition is a key priority for Bruce Smith.

The 67 year-old from Sandwick is the proud owner of a range of different implements from a different era altogether.

Among his prized possessions are tractors which date from the 1950s and a threshing mill steadily approachinag its first century.

It came into the eagle-eyed Mr Smith’s posession after he spotted it in the classifieds.

“I saw it advertised in Orkney - a man was clearing out his steading, and I was scared in case it got dumped,” he said.

“I quickly messaged him and said I would give him some money for a charity if he would just keep it for me.”

Also in Mr Smith’s possesion is an agricultural bruiser and an old finger-bar mower.

He said he enjoyed picking up implements at auctions, although he admitted: “I’ve probably come to my limit with things.”

Despite their age, the implements are still used - in particular by Mr Smith’s nephew Gary, who - despite his relative youth - has maintained an interest in the crofting items.

Threshing mills of the sort the uncle and nephew team enjoy using today were made in Aberdeen. Some examples were even taken out to Italy as long ago as 1911 to demonstrate

their capabilities.

“They won a gold prize for their engineering,” Mr Smith added.

He believes his one was built in the 1930s - “they were making them at that time.”

And then there are the tractors.

Mr Smith enjoys the use of two vintage Fergusons, as well as a Fordson Dexter.

He caught the bug for old machines while, as a youngster, watching his father work on the farm.

“The machinery was all there, but at that time we weren’t allowed near it. It’s fine to save it now,” he

said.

