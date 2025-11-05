The service is delivered by Shetland Islands Council’s education and families department based at Hayfield House.

Inspectors identified “significant weaknesses” at a school nursery - but also “kind and caring staff”.

The Care Inspectorate’s recent report for Sandwick Junior High School Nursery raised concerns about the safe administration of medication, potential risk of harm and called for improvements.

While the standard of care was found to be “weak” the authors of the report also noted children were looked after by kind staff who were “enthusiastic about improving outcomes”.

One parent described staff as: “Lovely, supportive and informative."

Another parent shared: “They are great."

However, the inspectors found the overall wellbeing of children was not fully supported through effective personal planning.

Shetland Islands Council, which provides the service, has noted the report and said the immediate requirement had been addressed.

This related to changes to medication management procedures to ensure the children’s needs are met, involving protocols for storage, administration and recording of medication as well as staff training.

The SIC said it was also carrying out further work in relation to the areas identified for improvement.

A report will be presented to the next education and families committee meeting on Monday, 14th November.

Across four areas in the report, three were deemed adequate and one was weak.

During the visit, inspectors spent time with children, spoke with parents staff and management, observed children's experiences, and reviewed documents

The inspectors acknowledged the service had experienced a period of “considerable change” including significant staff turnover and ongoing vacancies.

They said the new acting manager had recently started in post and, along with colleagues, was “enthusiastic and committed” to improving outcomes.

Although there were sufficient staff on duty to meet the minimum requirements, inspectors found staff deployment at times was “ineffective to meet children's needs”.

Most parents spoke positively of the staff, describing them as, "pleasant" and "engaging".

One parent commented: "I feel I have a great relationship with the staff, they are all very welcoming when you drop off and pick up your child."

Another parent shared: "I don't know them [staff] especially well but [they are] always friendly and welcoming."

The inspectors also noted that the children experienced “warm, kind and caring interactions” from staff.

Staff comforted and reassured a child who was upset, giving cuddles and using a soft voice to calm and reassure them, they noted.

The unannounced inspection was carried out by two inspectors on 19th September, when there were 15 children present.

The service is registered to provide a care service to a maximum of 28 children aged from three years to attending primary school.

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.