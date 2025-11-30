Head cook Alison Beattie and assistant cook Brenda Moar will be leading the team preparing Christmas meals. Photo: SIC

Generous volunteers will once again devote their time this Christmas to provide traditional turkey dinners to those less fortunate.

The festive meals will be prepared by a team led by head cook Alison Beattie and assistant Brenda Moar from the kitchen of Sound Primary School.

Funded by the Islands Cost of Living Crisis Fund, the meal will also include a dessert, and will be delivered by volunteer drivers.

Last year, around 100 residents in Lerwick, Tingwall, Gulberwick, Scalloway and Burra enjoyed a Christmas dinner through the initiative, while 40 meals were also provided through church group Food for the Way.

Now in its fourth year, the team is now calling for names of anyone who would benefit from a hot meal on Christmas Day, to help plan quantities.

The SIC’s education and families committee vice chairwoman Catherine Hughson said: “My thanks go to all the volunteers who supported this last year, ensuring folk enjoyed a hot Christmas meal who may not otherwise have been able to.

“I’m delighted this will continue again this year and would encourage anyone who knows someone in need to get in touch.”

If you know someone who could use a festive meal this year, please pass on their details to the council’s children’s services team on 01595 743841 by Monday, 8th December.

