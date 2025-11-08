During the programme the word “peerie” was misused, as “peeries”. It also featured a blurring of the distinctive Fair Isle pattern with other types of colourwork.

Game of Wool: Britain’s Best Knitter aired on Sunday, but soon caused controversy with a host of inaccuracies.

A Channel 4 programme has found itself in a bind over misrepresentation of Fair Isle knitting.

Shetland was referred to as “the Shetlands”, while a press release announcing the show in 2024 referred to “Fair Aisle”.

Now, isles MSP Beatrice Wishart has written to Channel Four’s interim chief executive, Jonathan Allan, about the programme, which is hosted by champion Olympic diver Tom Daley.

In her letter, Ms Wishart highlights criticism over the coverage of contestant’s decision to “cut” his knitting.

Ms Wishart has also lodged a motion in the Scottish parliament highlighting the locally controversial elements of the episode.

The episode framed the choice as risky and a factor in the contestant’s failure to complete the challenge - despite this being a well-known Fair Isle knitting technique. The contestant had previously spent time in Shetland learning about Fair Isle knitting.

Ms Wishart encouraged a public acknowledgement of the misrepresentations, and indicated the show would be welcomed if it wished to visit the isles and seriously engage with the Shetland knitting community.

She offered the support of her office to help facilitate any visit.

“Fair Isle knitting has for too long been misrepresented the world over,” said Ms Wishart.

“It makes it especially frustrating that a TV programme for a UK audience made by a Scottish production company would fall into a similar pattern.

“Even simple things like misspelling the isle’s name shows a lack of attention to detail for a community far from Edinburgh, Glasgow and London.

“Lots of people have a passion for knitting and there was a sense of excitement and optimism about this new show which was sadly dashed on its first outing.

“I would welcome a public acknowledgement of the misrepresentations in the show. I am sure that it would be greatly appreciated if the show came to Shetland to seriously engage with the skilled and creative Shetland knitting community.”