Scottish Labour’s Shetland election candidate has expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine and Israel and “profound relief” that a deal has been struck to secure peace.

John Erskine was commenting after a special meeting the Palestinian ambassador to the UK, Husam Zomlot, held in Glasgow following the Labour government’s official recognition of the state of Palestine.

Scottish Labour's Shetland candidate John Irskine, pictured third from left, attended a special meeting in Glasgow with party colleagues and the Palestinian ambassador to the UK Husam Zomlot.

Mr Erskine paid tribute to the many Shetlanders who have taken part in peace walks, vigils and fundraising endeavours in support of those affected by the conflice.

Following the meeting, he added: “It was a pleasure to meet with ambassador Zomlot and to express my solidarity with all those suffering in both Palestine and Israel and to welcome the news that a deal has been reached on the first stage of President Trump’s peace plan for Gaza.

"This is a moment of profound relief that will be felt all around the world, but particularly for the hostages, their families, and for the civilian population of Gaza, who have all endured unimaginable suffering over the last two years.

"This is what the UK Labour government have been working towards for many months, supporting our allies behind the scenes, and we are grateful for the tireless diplomatic efforts of Egypt, Qatar, Turkiye and the United States, supported by regional partners, in securing this crucial first step.

"This agreement must now be implemented in full, without delay, and accompanied by the immediate lifting of all restrictions on life-saving humanitarian aid to Gaza.

"Now all parties must meet the commitments they have made, to end the war, and to build the foundations for a just and lasting end to the conflict and a sustainable path to a long-term peace.”

Mr Erskine added: “Across Shetland and the Highlands and Islands, people have shown compassion and solidarity, organising peace walks, vigils and community fundraisers to support humanitarian aid efforts. That spirit of kindness and hope is what we must hold onto as we continue to work for peace.”

UK Prime Minister Sir Kier Starmer announced the UK’s recognition of the Palestinian state last month, representing a major change in government policy.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump announced Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first phase of his peace deal for Gaza.

It will see Hamas release all remaining Israeli hostages in exchange for around 250 Palestinian prisoners and 1,700 detainees from Gaza, arrested since the Hamas attack of 7th October, 24.

