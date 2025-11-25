Home   News   Article

Shetland police arrest Manchester trio after Dogs Against Drugs operation at NorthLink ferry terminal

By Andrew Hirst
Published: 11:26, 25 November 2025
Drugs dogs Bravo, Oscar and Axel. Photo Dave Donaldson
Drugs dogs Bravo, Oscar and Axel. Photo Dave Donaldson

Drugs dogs sniffed out a significant stash that three alleged smugglers had hidden away inside their bodies.

Drugs with an estimated street value of £42,000 were eventually recovered after the trio were given laxatives under hospital supervision.

Chief inspector Chris Sewell confirmed two men, aged 19 and 22, and a 22-year-old woman, all from the Manchester area, were arrested following an operation led by Dogs Against Drugs.

“Drugs with an estimated street value of £42,000 were recovered,” Mr Sewell added.

The operation was carried out the NorthLink ferry terminal in Lerwick last Wednesday.

All three appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Thursday for a private hearing.

