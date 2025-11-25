Shetland police arrest Manchester trio after Dogs Against Drugs operation at NorthLink ferry terminal
Published: 11:26, 25 November 2025
Drugs dogs sniffed out a significant stash that three alleged smugglers had hidden away inside their bodies.
Drugs with an estimated street value of £42,000 were eventually recovered after the trio were given laxatives under hospital supervision.
Chief inspector Chris Sewell confirmed two men, aged 19 and 22, and a 22-year-old woman, all from the Manchester area, were arrested following an operation led by Dogs Against Drugs.
“Drugs with an estimated street value of £42,000 were recovered,” Mr Sewell added.
The operation was carried out the NorthLink ferry terminal in Lerwick last Wednesday.
All three appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Thursday for a private hearing.