Drugs dogs Bravo, Oscar and Axel. Photo Dave Donaldson

Drugs dogs sniffed out a significant stash that three alleged smugglers had hidden away inside their bodies.

Drugs with an estimated street value of £42,000 were eventually recovered after the trio were given laxatives under hospital supervision.

Chief inspector Chris Sewell confirmed two men, aged 19 and 22, and a 22-year-old woman, all from the Manchester area, were arrested following an operation led by Dogs Against Drugs.

“Drugs with an estimated street value of £42,000 were recovered,” Mr Sewell added.

The operation was carried out the NorthLink ferry terminal in Lerwick last Wednesday.

All three appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Thursday for a private hearing.

