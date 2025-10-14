Lerwick pianist wins award.

A Lerwick pianist has won a Celtic Connections award - with a prestigious gig in Glasgow set to showcase her talent.

Amy Laurenson, 26, has received a Celtic Connections' New Voices award for emerging composers - an annual award given to just three emerging Scottish artists.

Miss Laurenson’s win also means she will take to the stage next year at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall - describing her achievement as a “pinch me” moment.

This comes after Miss Laurenson won BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician of the Year in 2023.

Celtic Connections said it was “exciting” to have Miss Laurenson perform at next year’s festival.

“Through her music, Amy conjures a powerful sense of place and identity. Her piano playing is characterised by a nuanced, expressive style that blends technical skill with emotional depth,” the festival wrote on its website.

“This exciting commission seamlessly blends stylistic influences and contemporary flair, showcasing Amy’s innovative approach to traditional music and her profound connection to the natural world.”

Miss Laurenson will perform in Glasgow on 1st February 2026 from 1pm with tickets available on Celtic Connections’ website.

