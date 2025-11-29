Over 50 years ago Shetland was run by a council with a “can-do” attitude. It was called the Zetland County Council (ZCC).

The ZCC brought us the first fixed links between islands, car ferries to all the North Isles, kept the burgeoning oil industry in its place, the environment pristine, and supported a growing fishing industry.

Its merger with Lerwick Town Council to form the Shetland Islands Council brought exactly the opposite. Each SIC since then has been more badly led than the previous, becoming more bloated year on year.

The SIC has grown like Topsy, employing more and more highly paid officials wasting millions of pounds on consultants to do their jobs for them.

They have failed Shetland on so many levels, from failing to widen roads, closing country schools, missing opportunities to have a new hospital built and tunnels to the outer islands.

They have bred a toxic employment culture, so now that they can’t staff care homes and ferries and have to drag in ultra-expensive agency staff.

There are the SIC’s many unminuted “secret seminars” (as reported by The Shetland Times on 7th March) where the SIC had meetings with the likes of EnQuest, SSEN and Statkraft.

In the following months SSEN seems to be able to do anything it likes.

Since then, Statkraft have been promoting their hydrogen plant to be built on non-industrial private land, near Tagdale, as practically a done-deal before any planning application has even been submitted.

I wonder where they could have got the idea that their plans would sail through? Certainly not from any unminuted “seminars” held by the SIC, Statkraft or the private landowner - such deals only happen in third world communities with decidedly dodgy governance.

The recently published SIC Energy Strategy took two years (and many secret seminars?) to invent before they rushed through a survey consultation document with tick-box questions so loaded that answering could only mean approval of their Shetland Industrialisation Strategy.

Then, to cap it off, they dreamed up just one totally inadequate “consultation” meeting, away from the most blighted areas.

The old ZCC kept the oil industry under control, protecting the environment and the well-being of Shetlanders, while reaping an economic benefit.

Our “can’t-do” SIC has done precisely the opposite with the Viking Energy windfarm, its associated infrastructure, and Statkraft’s plans, as well as ignoring the offshore wind threat to our fishing industry.

Allen Fraser

Hamnavoe

