Last Monday’s public event on the draft Energy Strategy consultation was a long-awaited opportunity to allow the community to voice their fears and concerns face-to-face, over the ongoing industrialisation of Shetland.

It was obviously a hastily convened affair, in a small room with minimal displays and attended by officials with no identification.

Nonetheless, we were grateful that pressure from the community paid off.

Thanks to councillors Moraig Lyall, Arwed Wenger and Andrew Hall of Lerwick Community Council for making the effort to attend and participate at what turned out to be a lengthy session. We were told that Dennis Leask and Stephen Leask attended earlier.

It is of great concern that the very fabric of our islands is being changed forever at rapid pace, and we appear to be powerless to stop it.

The majority of SIC representatives have made little effort to involve and listen to the concerns of their constituents, several of whom are already suffering health issues because of Viking Energy.

Councillors are content to leave SIC officials to engage with key partners in energy developments, with no real understanding of what is taking place. The recently reported councillor attendance at industry and developer-led seminars risks influence from those with a vested interest.

The draft document supports large-scale energy developments, and this view was confirmed at the event by Douglas Irvine, the SIC’s future energy executive manager, who stated that Shetland is an “energy hub” and he was fully supportive of big projects, believing that this was in Shetland’s best interests.

He gave no satisfactory answers or reassurance when quizzed at length on points raised, including the risks to health, our natural environment and to the fishing industry.

The consultation also highlighted that while developers will meet legal requirements, these are not always equivalent to best practice, and the strategy contains no provisions to ensure higher standards where obviously required.

A credible “Shetland approach” would require explicit red lines – such as prohibiting turbines being built in drinking water catchments and adopting a complete ban on the use of SF6 gas in switchgear.

The draft strategy document barely makes mention of the community and environment, the focus being on continued industrialisation and exploitation by energy companies to create wealth.

Shetland is priceless and must be protected.

Alison and John Johnston

Sandwick

