A section of the A970 that has been resurfaced with concrete. Photo: Jacqueline Leask

I am writing to say what everyone else is thinking about the state of the trenching/re-surfacing of the main A970, which is now in a very poor and unsafe condition. Specifically, heading in a southward direction from the Voe toilets right through to the Nesting junction.

I’m aware that it is not the SIC carrying out these works, as they recently stripped and re-surfaced the “Tingwall Straight” to an exceptional standard. Whereas the current works on the afore mentioned stretch of the A970 poses a significant risk of danger to public safety and damage to vehicles.

I feel it’s only a matter of time before there is to be an injury due to poor road conditions, especially for people who choose to cycle or ride a motorbike.

As a Shetland resident who pays road tax and is a frequent road user, I would expect the roads to be, at the very least, inspected and maintained to a standard that is deemed safe for all road users.

As stated in Section 1 of the Roads (Scotland) Act 1984, the local roads authorities have a duty to manage and maintain public roads in their area.

It is also the responsibility of the local roads department to follow the ‘UK Roads Liaison Code of Practice’, namely Section A.5.5.4.

“Condition surveys are primarily intended to identify deficiencies which, if untreated, are likely to adversely affect long term performance, serviceability and safety.”

With winter on the way, any frost, ice or snow is bound to start having an impact on the already visible defects in the road surface, which in turn means yet more roadworks for repairs in the future.

Shetland residents have been more than patient with all the ongoing works over the past few years, with traffic lights galore, we certainly shouldn’t have to put up with the botched roads and very substandard workmanship of the contractors on the job, risking damage to our vehicles and more importantly risking the safety of ourselves and families.

A close up showing how the concrete section has dropped below the surface of the rest of the road. Photo: Jacqueline Leask

So, I now pose the question, has there been any inspections for quality of workmanship or safety on this stretch of road at all?

There was also concrete to fill in trenches, which was to be temporary, but it is now starting to sink and crack in places, again, where is the quality inspection or clerk of works?

Does there really need to be an accident or fatality before something is rectified with the appalling road surface we are having to endure?

Natasha Dean

Toft

