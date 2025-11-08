And it came to pass in the land of Shetland Isles, that the people were stricken with a great affliction, a severing of their connection to the world wide web.

And lo, for six and twenty days did the people wander in the wilderness of disconnection, bereft of the sweet fruit of broadband, and the succour of the cloud.

The people cried out in their distress, saying, "Woe unto us, for we are cut off from the wellspring of information and communication. Our providers, Sky and Vodafone, have forsaken us in our hour of need.

“The cable that lieth beneath the sea hath been broken, and we are left in darkness."

And there arose a great lamentation among the people, for they were unable to stream their beloved shows, nor partake of the bounty of the digital marketplace.

Their children wept, for they could not access their online "lessons", and the elders of the land were bewildered, for they could not send or receive electronic missives.

Yet, amidst the sorrow and the tears, the people did not lose hope, but rather banded together, and strengthened one another in the spirit of community.

And so it was, that despite their disconnection, the people of Shetland Isles found solace in one another, and did not despair.

And so it came to pass that the people of Shetland Isles, in their righteous anger, did turn their faces from the providers Sky and Vodafone, who had forsaken them in their time of need.

For it was revealed that these providers had not made use of the backup cable, as had their rivals BT, EE and Plusnet.

And the people cried out, saying, "Woe unto you, Sky and Vodafone, for you have neglected us in our affliction, and left us in darkness.

“But lo, we shall not despair.

“For there are others who have shown us kindness, and provided us with a means to reconnect with the world."

And thus, the people of Shetland Isles did flock to BT, EE, Plusnet, and Starlink in droves, and their numbers did swell, for they had been shown mercy and compassion in their time of need.

And the providers who had forsaken them were left to ponder their mistake, and to rue the day they had turned their backs on the people of Shetland Isles.

And so it was that the people of Shetland Isles did rejoice.

For they had found new providers who had shown them the path to reconnection, and had brought light back into their lives.

And they did sing praises unto BT, EE, Plusnet, and Starlink, for they had been delivered from the darkness of disconnection, and had been made whole once more.

Karl Ward

Pundsta Place

Cunningsburgh

