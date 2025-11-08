A NorthLink ferry in rough weather.

We hear so many complaints about the sleeping pods on NorthLink ferries, yet nothing is done to improve matters for those of us who have to use them.

Matthew Laurenson’s letter in last week’s Shetland Times made so many salient points which I trust our SIC councillors, our MP and our MSP will take on board and instigate a change in NorthLink’s policies.

After my recent experience using a pod I made some notes.

First of all, there was no information given as to what to expect - no directions on how to find lounge one, for a start - just a pointed finger from a crew member in the general direction, which I followed, to find a maze within a labyrinth, stepping over bodies of people already settled for the night in the bar area outside the lounge.

I entered a room with a low ceiling, lots of reclining seats in rows, about 30 in all. I wondered why they are called pods, as a “pod” suggests some kind of exclusive covered area. Wrong!

They are big loungers. Most loungers were occupied, but clearly numbered. Luckily, I was allocated no 22, located by a window, with no one occupying seats next to me.

Again, there was no information for passengers that I could see. Nothing to suggest where I could leave my suitcase or bags - the nearest floor area of any size was occupied by a gent in a sleeping bag behind me, he was probably more comfortable there anyway.

Worryingly, there were no signs that I saw in the lounge showing what to do in case of alarm or emergency, no fire exit sign, no emergency phone.

Given the route I had taken to get there and the amount of bodies occupying the lounge and the bar floor outside the lounge, I have a feeling that not many of us would escape a real emergency at sea, at night, cold and dark.

Where were life jackets? Lifeboats? I do remember hearing the emergency signal information over the tannoy, just not what/where to go, how to get there.

It was claustrophobic in the “pod”.

With the low ceiling and no apparent air circulation, a constant hacking and coughing from a fellow traveller behind me, it was little wonder I too fell foul of that same hacking cough which was passed on to me - no face masks were offered in the lounge that I was aware of.

There were a couple of showers and toilets that another passenger had made me aware of - how many, exactly, I don’t know, but not enough for all those people in the lounge and bar area to use.

The same fellow passenger advised me to go back down to reception where I was given a towel and a couple of tokens to use for the shower.

A leaflet explaining all this when I boarded would have been useful.

The towel came in handy during the night as an additional covering for me, as it was absolutely freezing - not only that, but I was seasick. At 4am trying to be sick quietly, so as not to disturb 20+ others in the room was not easy.

It was too choppy for me to walk as far as the toilets.

The coughing man was still hacking away, obviously not wearing a mask/face covering.

So much for the “pod”. It was a horrible experience.

NorthLink should have the health, safety and security for passengers on their “lifeline” services vessels at the very top of their agenda. Not just how much profit they can make.

Kathy Greaves

Scatness

