NorthLink’s website promises “heated and ventilated areas with water provided” - it’s good to know that travellers on NorthLink Ferries are treated so well.

Unfortunately when I tried to book this space I found that I had just too few legs as it was for four-legged species only.

For the human traveller on the 14-hour overnight journey between Shetland, Orkney and Aberdeen such luxuries are not guaranteed.

It used to be possible to travel on the boat with options to book an exclusive cabin or a bunk in a shared cabin.

NorthLink, without public consultation, has ended this practice within the past six years.

One of the arguments put forward publicly by a representative of NorthLink on BBC Radio Shetland was that “It’s not just a case of male and female any more.”

Since then Covid was used as an excuse and now pleas for the reintroduction of shared cabins have been ignored with no further reasons given.

Shared cabins, not booked for exclusive use, and when available were segregated by sex.

Pod lounges are not, they are mixed sex as one of my teenage friends found to her horror.

With no shared cabins available, she spent the night awake and frozen in terror next to a (sorry there is no other term) pod w****r. The mixed sex pod lounges are threatening the safety and dignity of female solo travellers.

There are 117 cabins with 326 berths (bunks) on the Hrossey and Hjaltland currently serving the route between Shetland, Orkney and Aberdeen.

By cutting out shared cabins this has potentially reduced the number of bunks available by 209 or 64 per cent. This should have implications for any new build vessel to serve the route. We need 64 per cent more cabins in order to provide the same level of options for safe horizontal travel on this route.

Lying flat while on the boat is the only option for some travellers due to seasickness, age, infirmity, vestibular and other medical issues.

Cabin requirement and access to toilet facilities are also crucial for some travellers.

When left without a cabin and eschewing the other available uncomfortable options, patrons find themselves effectively homeless and lying on any available deck space.

Reports of staff leaving lights on and turning heating off in those areas mean that many sleep in unsuitable and possibly illegal conditions.

Approximately 93,000 visitors sailed into Lerwick on cruise ships this year. With the exception of those on the Statsraad Lehmkuhl and other tall ships who are blessed with a hammock to sleep in, we can assume that none of the rest were sleeping on deck.

This new policy has also affected the National Entitlement Card discount scheme. Previously recipients could have two free return trips on the boat.

This has now been reduced to one with four vouchers needed for a return passage with a cabin.

To attempt to provide a chance for folk to organise their own cabin shares a voluntarily run group was set up on Facebook.

This is only available to Facebook users and members of the group. Some of the posts make sobering reading:-

“Lerwick - Aberdeen tonight, Has anybody got a cabin available tonight? Even if after getting off in Orkney for an elderly grandparent who is in a wheelchair and has machines he needs on so really needs a cabin. He is on the list but is desperate now! Obviously happy to share costs.”

“We can’t even get away to train due to no cabin availability on the boat.”

“I’m travelling at the weekend Lk - Abn but can’t get a cabin. I have four kids and one of them has Down’s syndrome and I’m worried about falling asleep and him sneaking off.”

“Anyone sailing tonight Abn to Lk have any free space in a cabin for a five-year-old and his dad. He’s just a peerie boy and there are no pods or seats available.”

There are many reasons to travel away from home, to work, to attend hospital appointments, for leisure, to visit galleries, attend concerts, to train for sporting events, to take part in competitions, to go on school trips, to visit friends and family, attend university, attend vocational training, attend a funeral, give birth or to simply go on holiday.

Islanders deserve options to travel safely and with dignity just like our four legged friends.

Helen Robertson

Lerwick

