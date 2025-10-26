The final turbine was installed at the Viking Energy windfarm in August 2023.

Do Shetlanders want their island home to be totally industrialised? It seems to be heading that way.

In other areas of the UK, towns, cities, rural areas too, councillors, MPs, MSPs, (mayors, if they are unfortunate to have one) are called upon to protect their citizens and their families from harm.

Quality of life (now known as “human rights” it seems) must be prioritised.

But what about poor old Shetland?

We are being sacrificed to save the planet it seems, whilst our fuel bills rocket (ours is now £3,648 a year).

Services deteriorate, internet reception is substandard, lifeline services are not anywhere as good as they should be, as they need to be, whilst giant conglomerates - many foreign - make millions of pounds, billions even, at our expense.

Are we expendable? Do we not matter?

I would like to see a moratorium on all major projects in Shetland, and I think most Shetlanders, indigenous or incomers, will agree too.

Kathy Greaves

Scatness

