Researchers have found more than 500 vacant homes in Shetland - some of which could be returned to use to help address the growing housing crisis.

Arneil Johnston consultants investigating the housing situation for the SIC have recommended appointing an “empty homes officer” to bring properties back into the residential housing stock.

The consultants’ report, which is due to be discussed by the SIC’s development committee on Wednesday, revealed Shetland had a much higher rate of vacant homes than the national average at five per cent of the total housing stock - or 541 properties.

Of these, 385 were classed as long term empty (LTE) homes, 126 were unoccupied exemptions - meaning they were likely going through a sale or refurbishment - and 29 were abandoned croft houses.

Although the number of LTE homes is higher than average, the consultants cautioned that many were found in less densely populated areas, such as the North Isles, Whalsay, Skerries and the West Mainland.

These areas together accounted for more than a third of all LTE homes, but less than a fifth of the total housing stock.

And while 88 per cent of social housing applicants require one or two bed properties, most of the LTE properties were larger.

The report therefore warned that there were “notable limitations” in using LTE homes to relieve housing pressure where it was needed the most.

Despite these limitations, the report concluded the appointment of an empty homes officer could be used to target returning the 204 LTE properties found in the most pressured housing market areas - Lerwick and Bressay (61), Central Mainland (77) and North Mainland (66).

The report estimates around 82 empty homes could be brought back into use in these areas.

Given the modest number, the consultants suggested it would not support a full-time dedicated empty homes officer - but recommended using national funding to employ an officer with a wider remit in private sector housing development.

Their work in bringing back empty homes could include activities such as arranging house condition surveys, council tax discounts, VAT exemptions for renovation, support with planning applications and help accessing contractors, among others.

The report also noted the possible benefits or returning a small number of empty homes back into use in the more remote areas.

Currently, it noted the average market rent was £936.84 per month, making it “very challenging” for lower income households to afford.

Overall, just half of Shetland households are able to afford average market rents.

Meanwhile, a separate report by the same consultants which is also due to be discussed by the committee on Wednesday, has revealed how the housing challenges are set to face even greater pressure over the coming years.

As many as 2,425 temporary construction jobs could be required to meet workforce needs by 2029 - many of those in the energy sector.

The report said 1,200-1,500 new homes would be be needed to meet the total workforce demands in the next 10 years.

Last year, however, just 44 new homes were completed - and over the past five years the average is just 77.

SSEN Transmission has held initial discussions about providing housing to serve as a “lasting legacy” from its infrastructure work - but those discussions have yet to indicate numbers or locations of housing.

