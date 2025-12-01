Liberal Democrat Holyrood candidate Emma Macdonald outside the Hillswick Shop.

Liberal Democrat candidate Emma Macdonald has urged Shetlanders to rally around the small business on the high street to “invest in the future”.

Her call comes ahead of Small Business Saturday which encourages people across the UK to shop local and celebrate the contribution that independent businesses make to their communities.

The SIC political leader said she was aware of the pressures of running a small business in the isles and she knew that others like hers were the “backbone” of the communities they served.

“As someone who spent ten years running my own business - Emma Louise’s Coffee Shop - I know exactly how hard our small businesses work and how challenging it can be just to keep the doors open,” Mrs Macdonald said.

“I understand their challenges because I’ve lived them, from balancing the books to keeping staff employed, to making sure the doors are open even on your toughest days.

“Behind every local shopfront is a family, staff members, and a community that depends on them. They bring life to our streets, create jobs, and provide services that are tailored to Shetland’s needs.”

This year’s Small Business Saturday carried more significance, Mrs Macdonald said as many local traders continue to face rising costs, supply pressures, and, in recent months, communications blackouts.

However, she praised the traders for their “creativity and resilience” during the difficult times islander businesses have experienced.

Mrs Macdonald added: “When we support them, we’re not just making a purchase we’re investing in the future of our islands.”

If elected, Mrs Macdonald said she would champion “greater support” for small and rural businesses, improved digital and transport infrastructure and policies which “recognise” the needs and challenges of island economies.

