Skerries trawler Ocean Challenge. Photo: Ivan Reid

Emergency services were called to assist a fishing boat after it ran aground off Whalsay this morning (Wednesday).

All crew are uninjured, the Coastguard have confirmed, and the Lerwick lifeboat remains on the scene to wait for rising tides to refloat the vessel.

Skerries-based trawler Ocean Challenge was sailing south with six crew when it stopped moving just before 6am this morning, according to satellite tracking.

“At around 6:12am this morning, HM Coastguard received reports of a vessel aground with six persons on board at Whalsay, Shetland,” said the Coastguard.

“The vessel occupants are uninjured, and RNLI Lerwick lifeboat has been sent to the scene to observe as tide refloats the vessel.”

The next high tide in Lerwick is forecast for 2:10pm.

“The incident is ongoing,” the Coastguard added.

The lifeboat departed Victoria Pier around 7:40am and at the Ocean Challenge just short of an hour later.

While Lerwick Lifeboat would not usually assist with towing a boat off rocks, other large fishing or work boats might be able to help before a grounded boat rights itself.

At time of writing both the Lerwick Lifeboat and fish-feed transport vessel Havara remain on the scene, just off Brough Cemetery.

