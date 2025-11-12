The 'temporary stockpile' in Gressy Loan.

People living in the shadow of an ever-growing pile of rubble generated by a major development in Lerwick say they fear it could be posing a safety hazard.

Patricia Stewart posted a photo of the view from her window in Gressy Loan which is almost entirely taken up by the “temporary stockpile” from the Knab redevelopment.

She said it was “like living in a quarry”, while others likened it variously to “Gaza” and the “great pyramids”.

Mrs Stewart said she and neighbours were planning to complain to the SIC in the hope of getting it removed.

As well as obstructing views, she said her home looked as though it had been “sandblasted” whenever there were northerly or westerly wind blowing.

And during recent storms, Mrs Stewart said she feared it could pose a serious safety hazard.

While accepting there would be inevitable issues arising from the major redevelopment, Mrs Stewart said that after months in which the pile has grown ever larger, she hoped there would have been some effort to address the impact on neighbouring residents.

She said it was “not a healthy environment to live in” and had left her eyes really “gritty” while she also was having to continuously clear her throat.

People commenting on her photo were shocked by how large the pile had grown.

They described it as “hellish” and “horrendous” and questioned: “What on earth are they doing at the Knab?”

Work has been taking place at the Knab for around three years as part of SIC’s plans to redevelop the former Anderson High School as a “vibrant, thriving space which has community at its heart”.

As well as housing, it will feature a creative hub, student accommodation and other public spaces,

So far the project has involved two phases of demolition and, since June, infrastructure work has been progressing, which involves site clearance, earthworks and rock excavation.

In the months ahead, new drainage will be installed in the lower part of Gressy Loan and along Twageos Road.

The project to convert the Janet Courtney Hostel into flats has also begun with the appointment of an architect and engineer

That strand of the project recently received £350,000 from the Scottish government’s islands programme.

The SIC has been approached for comment on what will happen to the “temporary stockpile” obstructing views in Gressy Loan.

