NorthLink Ferries freight ship Helliar arriving in Shetland. Photo: Nick McCaffrey

Vital exports of livestock and seafood have been thrown into chaos after a freight boat became trapped by a giant Chinese cargo ship offloading foundations for offshore wind turbines.

Industry leaders have called on transport chiefs to intervene and secure the immediate release of the NorthLink boat Helliar, which has been prevented from leaving the Port of Leith by the Ziang Tai Kou.

Helliar had been scheduled to return to service on Tuesday after a successful spell in dry dock - but the port entrance has become blocked by the 231-metre heavy-lift vessel.

It could not have come at a worse time for the isles.

With livestock season at its peak and the October holidays meaning the passenger ferries are nearing capacity, urgent questions have been asked about how economically important exports will continue without the Helliar.

Seafood Shetland chief executive Ruth Henderson, said: “We are calling on Transport Scotland and the Scottish government to intervene.

“Despite NorthLink Ferries’ best efforts, Forth Ports clearly do not appreciate how fundamental this vessel is to Shetland and how vital it is that our perishable product reaches the seafood industry’s national and international markets on time.

“Holding the Helliar has serious financial implications for both suppliers and their customers.

“As always, we are grateful to the team at NorthLink Ferries for all their hard work in maintaining the best possible service, despite such setbacks.

“The seafood sector much appreciated the securing of Arrow to maintain freight movements during the recent peak livestock season.”

Shetland Livestock Marketing Group cancelled its planned sale today (Thursday) due to the lack of a freight sailing.

But with further sales planned for the coming days, crofters are concerned there could be more disruption.

One person familiar with the crofting community, who asked to remain anonymous, said the entire livestock season had been a struggle this year - and the freight issues would only make it worse.

The worker said the current freight vessels were too old to be relied on and questioned why NorthLink had put the Helliar into dry dock at such an important time.

If the sales were to go ahead, they said it could pose major concerns around how the animals would be housed and fed before finally travelling south.

NorthLink said the situation was “beyond our control”.

The company said Helliar had undergone successful dry dock maintenance at the Dales Engineering facility in Leith to remove polypropylene fishing rope from its port propeller seal.

Freight operations have so far continued seamlessly, thanks to the chartering of the Arrow as relief tonnage.

However, when preparing to leave dry dock, NorthLink Ferries was advised by Forth Ports that the vessel could not exit the basin due to another vessel having been positioned blocking the entrance.

NorthLink managing director Stuart Garrett said: "We are committed to providing a vital lifeline service to the Northern Isles and fully recognise the importance of these freight services to the communities we serve, particularly the fishing and farming industries and all ‘just in time’ traffic.

"We understand the impact of this disruption on local communities, especially during the busy school holiday period, when Hjaltland and Hrossey are committed to pre-booked traffic.

“I am engaged in dialogue with Forth Ports to help them understand the impact of this operational decision. Our team will continue to work with them to address the situation and minimise the impact on those who rely on our services. "

Dales Marine said in a statement: “Although we know restrictions can be put in place, Dales does not control port access.

“Forth Ports and local vessel agents communicate this to vessel owners/users and review schedules.

“Dales can only provide scheduling for our dry dock, noting when it’s available."

“We appreciate the issues that this has caused for the lifeline services and have done what we can to get this vessel turned around as quickly as possible.

“Dales is also affected by this delay, and we continue to work closely with Forth Ports and our clients to manage this as best as possible.”

Dales Marine said Helliar had been ready to leave dry dock on schedule; there was no delay or access issues to the dry dock within Dales Marine’s control.

Forth Ports said in a statement: “All vessel movements at the Port of Leith are planned well in advance.

“All port tenants were informed that there would be limited lock access at the Port of Leith this week.

“NorthLink Ferries is a customer of our tenant, Dales Marine, and we are working to ensure that the ferry can depart at the earliest possible opportunity.”

