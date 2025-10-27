Joanne Williams was honoured to be named as Scotland's High Street Hero.

Living Lerwick’s Joanne Williams has been named as a High Street Hero by a national organisation.

The project assistant at the Business Improvement District was given the award on Friday by Scotland Loves Local.

Ms Williams was singled out for her contribution to Lerwick’s high street because of her “tireless” work to champion the town centre’s shops.

She was “delighted” to receive the award after working with Living Lerwick since 2018.

“It’s been an honour to work with such great businesses in our town centre and play a part in supporting our fantastic high street,” Ms Williams said.

Living Lerwick’s project manager Emma Miller hailed her colleague, highlighting that Ms Williams efforts’ to provide support.

“Over the last seven years she’s been a delight to work with and is always looking for new ways to help support and promote our members,” Ms Miller said. “I’m very pleased that she’s been recognised with this award.”

The nomination for the award described Ms Williams as “sympathetic” to the needs of the businesses and a “dynamic problem solver”.

This is the fifth year the awards have been in place and it is backed by Scotland’s Towns Partnership and the Scottish government.

