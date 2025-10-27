Loganair passengers queuing at Edinburgh Airport on Friday evening.

An airline has apologised to passengers who were left stranded after their flight had to turn back - and pledged to find out what went wrong so it does not happen again.

Loganair acknowledged what happened to its customers at Edinburgh Airport on Friday evening “wasn’t good enough” and said it took “full responsibility” for ensuring passengers had a positive experience on the ground as well as in the air.

It said it was working with partners at Menzies Aviation to “understand what went wrong and how we can work together to ensure this doesn’t happen again”.

The apology followed a barrage of criticism over the weekend from passengers who were caught up in the “absolute shambles” at Edinburgh Airport.

The 4.30pm flight from Edinburgh to Sumburgh, via Kirkwall, had to turn back due to strong winds after circling above Orkney for around an hour.

It was a packed flight, with many children on board, some of whom were returning from holidays during the October break.

While passengers said they accepted the decision to turn back on safety grounds, many have said the treatment they received from ground staff at the airport was unacceptable.

Many said they were advised to travel to Aberdeen and catch the NorthLink ferry, despite the sailing having already been cancelled.

Others said the staff from Loganair’s ground services partner Menzies Aviation were rude and unhelpful - adding that some had been on shift since 4am.

Nicola Barrie was among those travelling and said the way staff had treated the passengers was completely unacceptable”.

“At 11pm I had given up hope when they just left the desk, I honestly was exhausted, By that point it was nearly midnight, and all flights for the next day were already full. With no accommodation and no support offered, I had to pay £150 out of my own pocket for a taxi to find somewhere to stay and I am now booked to fly again on Sunday.

I understand the weather can be unpredictable — that’s part of island life — but the lack of care, planning, and basic support for stranded passengers was unacceptable. Many people were left exhausted, cold, and unsure what to do next. It’s not just about inconvenience; it’s about how island residents and visitors are treated when things go wrong.

They wouldn't communicate with the group only if somebody went up and asked what was going on. I feel nervous that my seat doesn't even exist on Sunday and will also have to pay another £150 to get back to Edinburgh airport. Thats over £300 that I am Not convince I will even get back. Baring in mind my flight cost nearly £200 anyway.

Anne-Marie Goudie, who was travelling with two young children, was warned she could face a long wait for alternative transport or a hotel.

She said there had been a “serious lack of empathy” from staff and a lack of information.

“Luckily we were in a position to book a mini bus (with another family travelling with us with young children) and book a hotel off our own backs as the children had been travelling all day we had to make the decision to prioritise them getting some sleep for the night.

“We were offered nothing for them in the airport, not even a decent seat to sit on.”

Danielle Mae Robertson issued a formal complaint.

“This was not just poor service - it was a complete lack of empathy towards stranded families, including young children, late at night.

“When an airline knows diversion is likely, there should be contingency plans, clear communication, and basic care for passengers - not confusion, hostility, and families left to fend for themselves.”

Carina Newell and her daughter Rhea Newell also complained about their treatment after they had to pay for their own accommodation.

Ms Newell said she had been travelling between Shetland and the mainland frequently for work this month.

But she did not make it home at all over the weekend due to the disruption.

And when she sought accommodation the response was “Loganair says no - get your own hotel and try claiming back”.

“I was told they would phone to see about accommodation for myself, this was just before 11pm,” she added.

“At this point the Menzies staff shut down the desks, and walked away.”

One traveller, Steven Jamieson, described the situation at Edinburgh Airport as an “absolute shambles”.

“I spoke briefly to the airport duty manager who assured me that this situation was not his fault and there was nothing he could do to help us,” he said.

“He was in no way concerned about any of our issues.”

Loganair’s statement read: “We’re sorry for the experience our passengers faced after flight LM0357 returned to Edinburgh on Friday evening.

“Our crew made the right call to turn back due to severe weather; safety will always come first. However, we acknowledge what happened after landing wasn’t good enough.

“Of course, we take full responsibility for ensuring our passengers have a positive experience on the ground as well as in the air.

“Ground services at Edinburgh are handled by our partners at Menzies Aviation, and we’re already working closely with them to understand what went wrong and how we can work together to ensure this doesn’t happen again.

“Loganair is dedicated to its customers, and safety will always be our top priority.

“We’ll continue to work closely with our airport partners to ensure future passenger experiences meet the high standards our customers expect and deserve.

“We thank our passengers for their patience and understanding and remain committed to learning from this to deliver the best possible service going forward.”

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.