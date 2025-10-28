Loganair chief executive Luke Farajallah.

Loganair will be offering “rescue fares” for passengers stranded following the collapse of Eastern Airways.

Chief executive Luke Farajallah has also extended his sympathies to staff at Eastern Airlines - and said he would try to find jobs for suitably qualified processionals.

The Civil Aviation Authority confirmed yesterday (Monday) that Eastern Airways had suspended operations and all flights had been cancelled.

The airline, which operated services throughout the UK - including between Aberdeen, Kirkwall and Sumburgh for oil and gas workers - was more than £25m in debt, according to its latest filings with Companies House.

Loganair’s “rescue fares” are specifically for its services between Shetland, Orkney and Aberdeen.

The rescue fare is £80 one way when departing from Kirkwall or Sumburgh, or £87 one way when departing from Aberdeen

They are available for 72 hours from today until Thursday.

Loganair said it was “stepping in to support passengers in any way we can”.

Mr Farajallah said: “Like many across our industry, I am deeply saddened to hear reports that Eastern Airways may be entering administration and that it has suspended all its operations.

“For decades, Eastern Airways has been an important part of the UK’s regional aviation story, serving communities with dedication, connecting people and places often beyond the reach of larger airlines, and doing so with a true spirit of service.

”The news will be deeply unsettling for everyone at Eastern, from flight crews and engineers to operations and customer service teams.

“These are professionals who have given so much to keep Britain connected through some of the most challenging times our industry has ever seen.

”At Loganair Limited we’ve shared airspace, airports, and a common purpose with Eastern Airways for many years. We’ve competed, we’ve collaborated, and above all, we’ve respected the professionalism and resilience of their people.

”To everyone affected please know that our thoughts are with you. Aviation is, above all else, a people business, and today our thoughts are firmly with the people of Eastern Airways and their families.”

Visit here for details on the rescue fares and email crewrecruitment@loganair.co.uk for details about vacancies.

Civil Aviation Authority consumer and markets director Selina Chadha, said: “We urge passengers planning to fly with this airline not to go to the airport as all Eastern Airways flights are cancelled.

“Eastern Airways customers should visit the Civil Aviation Authority’s website for the latest information.”

