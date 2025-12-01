A Loganair flight coming in to land.

Loganair’s soaring profits and shareholder payments have sparked calls for fares to be slashed.

The airline’s latest annual report reveals pre-tax profits had risen by 59 per cent to £11m while shareholders received £8m - their first dividends in many years.

Loganair said the strong financial performance in 2024/25 had been driven by a “transformative shift” to deliver stable operations with fewer delays and flight cancellations, leading to reduced compensation pay-outs.

Orkney MSP Liam McArthur acknowledged these improvements - but he has also pushed for Loganair to bring down prices and make services more accessible to islanders.

In a meeting with airline bosses today (Monday), Mr McArthur also called on the airline not to proceed with its planned increase in the fuel “surcharge” for passengers next month

He said that with fares continuing to climb the “lifeline” service was becoming increasingly unaffordable for many islanders, even with the air discount scheme.,

“Loganair have offered discounts on tickets every so often, but that doesn’t reflect how islanders tend to use the service.

“What is needed is lower fares across the year, not simply ‘flash sales’ once in a while.

“Loganair’s latest results show a 17 per cent year-on-year increase in the cost of fares.

“At the same time, the airline reported £11m in profits as well as £8m in dividends paid out to shareholders.

“After the recent demise of Eastern Airways, islanders recognise the importance of Loganair remaining profitable.

“However, a balance must be struck and that doesn’t seem to be happening right now.”

“In my meeting with Loganair today, I made clear that more must be done to bring down the cost of fares, including by not increasing the fuel ‘surcharge’ next month.

“Over the past year, I have been told on many occasions by Loganair’s management that they are ‘alive’ to this issue.

“Their annual results suggest the time to act is now.”

Loganair’s accounts, which were published last week, also highlight its work to transition its fleet to the larger capacity ATR aircraft.

“Having successfully navigated away from the older Saab type, the airline is positioning itself for the future around the most advanced turboprop aircraft available in the market,” it added.

“As a result of the drive to improve operational performance, customer feedback improved, as did the net promoter score, which rose to historically high levels and are being sustained as we move into the new financial year.”

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.