There will be no need for ballot papers to select community councillors this year.

Two of the longest serving community councillors will step down before the uncontested elections on 20th November.

With around 50 years of public service between them, Ian Walterson, the chairman of both the Sandess and Walls Community Council and the As-sociation of Community Councils, and Lerwick’s Averil Simpson will bow out.

The pair had nothing but positive things to say about their experience of the lowest level of democracy in the isles.

They had words of encouragement for people who were still unsure about getting involved in their community.

“Give it a bit of thought,” Mr Walterson said. “Think about it.”

Former Sandness and Walls Community Council chairman Ian Walterson.

Mrs Simpson said people should “get involved” if they wanted to see change.

Mr Walterson has been involved with his community council for the last 28 years - including vice-chairman and chairman of the association of all community councils. After his lengthy tenure, he said to consider for a long time.

“It was a difficult decision for me to step down from Sandness and Walls Community Council, to give it a lot of thought before I decided to do that,” Mr Walterson said.

Mrs Simpson believed it was time to let younger folk come in and have their say.

All community councils will go uncontested, leaving a number of vacancies across all 18.

More than £2,500 was spent on advertising to encourage people to stand for election, with current members involved in promoting the voluntary positions on the radio.

However, despite the push to encourage people to get involved, all of the community councils will have vacancies come 21st November.

Lerwick Community Council will have six empty seats when it reconvenes, if nobody comes forward to be co-opted.

While Dunrossness and Sandness and Walls both have five vacancies as it stands.

Averil Simpson had spent decades on the Lerwick Community Council.

Mrs Simpson was unsure why interest in becoming a community councillor had dwindled over the years.

Lerwick’s chairman Jim Anderson was the last person to be elected onto the town’s community council.

However, Mrs Simpson reflected on how she became involved more than 20 years ago. At the time she questioned how she would be able to vote - not knowing much about any of the candidates.

“The then-chairman wrote to me and asked if I was so interested, would I come on as a co-operative member,” Mrs Simpson said.

Around 46 seats were available, according to SIC figures, across all of the community councils.

Half of the 18 community councils had at least three spaces left to be filled.

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.