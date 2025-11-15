Shetland’s Lord Lieutenant has spoken of the “passion” and “teamwork” of an isles drama organisation awarded the “MBE for voluntary groups”.

Lord-Lieutenant Lindsay Tulloch was speaking after Open Door Drama won a King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

“I am delighted that Open Door Drama Group has been awarded The King’s Award for Voluntary Service – the highest award for local voluntary groups in the United Kingdom,” he said.

“This prestigious honour, often described as the MBE for volunteer groups, celebrates their outstanding dedication and recognises the positive impact of the group’s members within our community.

“This Award is a testament to the passion, teamwork, and tireless efforts of the group’s volunteers who give their time and talent to enrich cultural life in Shetland.

“Their work embodies the spirit of community, demonstrating how the arts can inspire and bring people together, through their productions, workshops, and community engagement.

“Open Door Drama has long been a cornerstone of creativity and inclusion across Shetland, providing opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds to build confidence, develop skills, and connect through the performing arts. I wish them every success in all their future activities.”

His comments come after Open Door said it was “honoured and humbled” to win the award.

“We would like to thank our amazing and loyal members in helping us achieve this prestigious award,” it said online.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to thank our brilliant families, friends and supporters.

“We’ve worked on some incredible productions over the years and it wouldn’t have been possible without the amazing support of the Shetland community.

“It’s been a pleasure to work with so many talented individuals and to be able to expand our group over recent years.

“We look forward to working on many more productions in the coming years.”

