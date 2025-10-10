A new rural energy hub has secured almost £100,000 in funding to help cover staffing and related costs for its first four years.

The centre in Brae, which is opening at the Brae Youth and Community Centre, has been awarded £97,287 from Shetland Islands Council’s Coastal Communities Fund.

This will match-fund £114,349 already promised by the Viking Community Fund.

The combined funding means the hub is resourced to get underway with a four-year operational demonstration project until October 2029.

The hub has now completed a competitive recruitment process and made appointments to key posts, ensuring a strong local team is in place ready for launch.

Practical energy advice, electric vehicle charging, co-working spaces and e-bike hire will help people with decarbonisation in the community.

A new cafe will also be launched in the building on conclusion of the extensive retrofit.

Engagement and development officer Jade Wilson said: “We’re very grateful to our local funders for their support, which shows confidence in what the hub is working to achieve for Shetland. With both grants now in place, our team is ready to help Shetlanders access practical advice, save on energy costs, and enjoy all the new facilities under one roof.”

Regular updates on retrofit work are shared on the hub’s social channels and via local partners, with details of the official launch date to follow once final preparations are complete.

Director Marlene Fillingham said: “This project wouldn’t be possible without the backing of the Shetland Islands Council Coastal Communities Fund and the Viking Community Fund - we’re grateful to these funders for supporting the Brae Rural Energy Hub project and the benefit it will bring to communities across Shetland.

“The provision of staff allows more time and opportunity to participate and develop a wide variety of activities that benefit communities across Shetland, not just Brae.”

Running the hub will be a dedicated board with a simple mission - to offer practical energy solutions and inspire greener living.

The hub is described as a space to work or relax, get expert advice or try out low-carbon transport - and feel part of an ambitious, forward-thinking community.

