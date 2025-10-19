Rocks being laid on a cable. Image: ASN

No rock protections have been planned for when a new subsea communications link crosses over the Shefa-2 cable - despite it having been damaged twice in the last three months.

Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN) has been contracted to design and install the 7,230km Aurora fibreoptic cable, which will connect New Jersey in the US and Denmark.

As part of planning for the cable’s 43km route through Scottish waters, including a crossing between Fair Isle and Mainland Shetland, ASN is proposing to place thousands of tonnes of rock to protect the cable and other seabed assets as they cross over.

Plans lodged with the SIC on behalf of ASN by Environmental Resources Management (ERM) detail how the Aurora will cross 10 existing cables and pipelines.

These include the new HVDC interconnector which links Shetland’s energy network to the National Grid as well as the R100 and Shefa-2 communications cables, which supports internet services.

As has been reported extensively in recent weeks, the Shefa-2 cable has been damaged three times since 2023 including twice in the past three months.

The latest damage, which happened due to Storm Amy, on Friday, 3rd October, is not expected to be repaired until late next week.

As revealed by The Shetland Times, the damage this summer was caused by a mainland registered scallop dredger, which was fishing “dark” without an AIS tracker on at the time.

But although there will be rock placements at every other cable and pipeline crossing, the plans say this will not happen at the two crossing points with the other communications cables.

According to ERM’s plans, the rock placement will be done in two phases, one pre-installation campaign to protect the existing infrastructure from the subsea cable, and a post-installation campaign to protect the Aurora cable from damage due to activities such as fishing.

Originally, the plan had been to encase the cable in Uraduct to provide a protective barrier between it and the HVDC.

Following discussions with SSEN Transmission, the plans have been revised to include rocks.

Work is set to take place between March and October 2027, involving a specialist vessel with a flexible fall pipe fitted with survey and positioning equipment that manoeuvres to deliver rock accurately on the seabed.

Following completion a video inspection of the rocks will be carried out.

A vessel laying rocks on the seabed. Photo: ASN

