Man accused of assault, breach of peace and perverting course of justice is remanded again

A 29-year-old man accused of assault, breach of the peace and perverting the course of justice has been remanded in custody after his second court appearance.

Kyle Swannie appeared in private at Lerwick Sheriff Court today (Thursday) when he entered no plea.

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

Swannie had been remanded in custody last Thursday when he made his first private appearance in connection with three charges - assault, assault to injury and threatening or abusive behaviour.

At the latest hearing, Swannie faced two more charges - a second one of threatening or abusive behaviour, also known as breach of the peace, and one of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

He entered no plea, was fully committed and remanded in custody.

The date of his next appearance has yet to be confirmed.