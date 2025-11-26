A man has been released on bail after being accused of carrying out sexual offences.

Colin Halcrow, 38, of Shetland, appeared today in private on petition before Sheriff Ian Cruickshank at Lerwick Sheriff Court charged with sexual assault.

He is also accused of disclosing or threatening to disclose an intimate image of another person, and coercing a person into looking at a sexual image

Halcrow is also charged with causing “annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety” by persistently making use of a public electronic communications network.

He made no plea and was committed for further examination.

