A woman has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car.

Police said the A970 in the Levenwick area is currently closed following the accident.

It happened at around 7.30am, shortly after officers were called to an earlier crash in the same area.

The woman has been taken to Gilbert Bain Hospital for treatment.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a road traffic offence and police said “enquiries are ongoing”.

Emergency services remain in attendance and a diversion is in place through Levenwick village.