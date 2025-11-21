Eric Page.

A 31-year-old man who left his victim concussed after hitting him over the head with a metal pole has narrowly avoided jail.

Eric George Andrew Page, who carried out the assault in Orkney but now lives in Gott, Tingwall, was found guilty of the assault during a trial at Kirkwall Sheriff Court last month.

The court heard how Page’s victim, James Dunnnett, had been on his way to see his then-partner in Rendall Road, Kirkwall, at around midnight on 30th July, 2023.

Mr Dunnett, who had been drinking heavily, was not let into her house.

He then saw a red Alpha Romeo arrive, which was driven by Page who got out and approached him with a metal pole.

Page struck the complainer on his head before getting back in his car and driving off.

Mr Dunnett went to his parents' house where he was treated by paramedics.

He refused to go the The Balfour then but went there the following day.

Giving evidence, he said he still suffers from long-term effects of concussion.

Page appeared for sentence in Kirkwall on Wednesday following the preparation of a criminal justice social work report.

Sheriff Robert McDonald said Page had been convicted of a serious offence.

He said: "I have to think whether a custodial sentence is appropriate but there's a presumption against custodial sentences under one year and there's a viable alternative as there's quite a positive report from social workers."

Page was made subject to a year-long community payback order, including a requirement to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

View our fact sheet on court reporting here