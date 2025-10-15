Man faces assault charges at Lerwick Sheriff Court
Published: 11:56, 15 October 2025
| Updated: 12:03, 15 October 2025
A 46-year-old man accused of assault and threatening or abusive behaviour was remanded in custody after a private appearance at Lerwick Sheriff Court last Friday.
Craig Nelson, whose address was given as Shetland, made no plea to the eight offences he was charged with.
Nelson was committed for further examination and will appear in court within eight days of his first appearance.