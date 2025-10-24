A 24-year-old man has been charged with carrying out an alleged assault that caused danger to life.

Cory Williamson appeared in private at Lerwick Sheriff Court today (Friday) when he also faced a charge of threatening or abusive behaviour.

Williamson, whose address was given as Lerwick, entered no plea.

He was committed for further examination and granted bail.

The date of his next court appearance has yet to be confirmed.

