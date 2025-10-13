A 50-yeear-old man has appeared in court to face 10 charges including, rape, sexual assault and voyeurism.

Jason Shorrocks appeared in private at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Friday when he entered no plea.

Shorrocks is facing three rape charges, three of domestic abuse, two of sexual assault and one of assault.

He has also been charged with voyeurism towards a child.

Shorrocks, whose address was given as Shetland, was released on bail.

The date of his next court appearance has yet to be confirmed.