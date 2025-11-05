Police have confirmed a man has died following an accident in Brae.

Officers were called to a single vehicle crash on Busta Road at around 6.35pm yesterday (Tuesday).

HM Coastguard also confirmed it had been contacted by the ambulance service and asked to send its rescue helicopter to assist.

This morning, police confirmed a 45-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.

His next of kin are aware.

The incident is understood to be medical related.

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.