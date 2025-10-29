Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A Cunningsburgh man has been imprisoned for 18 months after he evaded paying £166,000 to HMRC.

Robert Roberts pleaded guilty to the offence last month at Lerwick Sheriff Court and reappeared for sentencing today (Wednesday).

Sentence was previously deferred for a repayment plan to be considered by Sheriff Ian Cruickshank.

Defence agent Matthew Berlow told the court his client had proposed to build properties on two plots of land and sell them for a combined £500,000. This would provide an estimated profit of £200,000, Mr Berlow said.

This would be in addition to a £15,000 payment today and a further £2,000 a month.

However, the sheriff was sceptical that the proposal would succeed.

Mr Berlow told the court his client was a “very contrite” man and had shown a willingness to repay the sum back to HMRC.

Sheriff Cruickshank concluded Roberts’ actions had been “devious and calculated” and had “deprived the public purse” of a “substantial” sum of money.

“I would be failing if I didn’t impose a custodial sentence,” the sheriff said.

In September procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie described how Roberts had falsified claims over a two year period between June 2020 and June 2022.

The court heard Roberts had made 58 transactions worth £176,388.30 while he was a director of RSM Fishing Ltd and RM Fishing Ltd.

HMRC refused to pay £10,000 of the claims and began a compliance review, which prompted further investigations.

Mr MacKenzie said Roberts had used fake documents, edited PDFs of bank statements and invoices.

£221,000 awarded to three Highland organisations to ‘improve lives of young people’

When Roberts was confronted after his arrest, he made a “full admission”, Mr MacKenzie said and he alone was responsible as he was the only person in control of the bank account.

Roberts had also made “no efforts” to pay back the money, according to the procurator fiscal.

View our fact sheet on court reporting here