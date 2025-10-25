Trench Bar, Lerwick.

A 22-year-old has been ordered to pay a combined £900 in fines and compensation after an assault in Lerwick’s Trench Bar.

Luke Sinclar, from the town, pleaded guilty to the charge when he appeared at the sheriff court on Wednesday.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said Sinclair assaulted a man on 1st June.

Sinclair had been in the company of the complainer that evening. The complainer said he had previously met Sinclair but he disputed this.

He grabbed a hold of the complainer, Mr MacKenzie said but the complainer had not wanted to fight with Sinclair. He then threw the complainer to the ground.

As the complainer was falling, he hit his head on a table, leaving a two centimetre wound above the eyebrow. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said his client “didn’t just do this out of nothing”.

However, Sinclair accepted his role in the incident, Mr Allan said.

He added that both had met since the incident and had shaken hands.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank ordered Sinclair to pay a £400 fine and give £500 to the complainer.

View our fact sheet on court reporting here