Home   News   Article

Shetland man Craig Nelson appears at Aberdeen Sheriff Court charged with assaulting police officers

By Shetland Times
- editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk
Published: 14:57, 17 October 2025
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A 46-year-old man has been remanded in custody after his second court appearance in connection with alleged assaults on police officers.

Craig Nelson, whose address was given as Shetland, appeared before Aberdeen Sheriff Court today (Friday), following an earlier appearance in Lerwick last week.

Nelson is facing six charges of assaulting police officers and two of breach of the peace.

The accused entered no plea, was as fully committed and remanded in custody.

His next appearance is yet to be confirmed.

View our fact sheet on court reporting here
Courts Crime Latest News Shetland Times
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE