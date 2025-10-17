Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A 46-year-old man has been remanded in custody after his second court appearance in connection with alleged assaults on police officers.

Craig Nelson, whose address was given as Shetland, appeared before Aberdeen Sheriff Court today (Friday), following an earlier appearance in Lerwick last week.

Nelson is facing six charges of assaulting police officers and two of breach of the peace.

The accused entered no plea, was as fully committed and remanded in custody.

His next appearance is yet to be confirmed.

