A man is to stand trial next year charged with raping one woman and sexually assaulting another while they slept.

Colin Spall denies the charges, which are alleged to have happened at different properties in Shetland between 2018 and 2023.

The 45 year-old is first charged with raping one of the women, including while she was asleep and not able to consent to sex.

Spall faces a further similar accusation involving the same female.

This features allegations that he did "restrict her movements" and also restrained her head.

Spall is finally accused of sexually assaulting the second woman, also while she was asleep.

The case called for a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday.

Lawyers for Spall, whose address was given as Shetland, pleaded not guilty on his behalf.

A trial was fixed and is scheduled to start in August 2026

