Frankie's Fish and Chips in Brae.

A man who carried out a “vicious, sustained and brutal” assault on a night out in Brae has been jailed for 22 months.

Patrick McElhatton, 27, of Cookston, Northern Ireland, was filmed on CCTV as he carried out the attack over a sustained three minute period outside Frankie’s Fish and Chip Shop on 10th September, 2023.

Acting with another, he chased his victim - who was never identified - and caused him to fall to the ground.

He repeatedly punched and struck him on the head and stamped on his head.

The victim, who was hit with a traffic cone, suffered injury and danger to his life.

Lerwick Sheriff Court heard yesterday (Wednesday) how McElhatton had himself been assaulted on the night in question.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said officers found the accused at an address in the area, having suffered an injury.

McElhatton was taken to hospital but refused to disclose how he had come by his injury, or give a statement.

“It would appear he was assaulted after the assault he has carried out,” Mr MacKenzie told the court, adding the victim had never been identified.

The court was shown a video of the incident, which showed McElhatton - who was physically shaking in the dock - assaulting the victim in a “quite leisurely” manner.

“The victim is dazed and helped to his feet by one or two other males who appear to be nearby,” the fiscal said.

“The accused has no injury at this point.”

He added: “Police are unable to identify the victim .”

Defence agent Tommy Allan said the attack was “horrendous”, as was made clear by the CCTV footage.

“There’s no way I can try to minimise what’s displayed there,” he said.

“It’s clear Mr McElhatton is very, very drunk. He seems to have difficulty walking, and when swinging punches not all of them land.

He said his client had “really crumbled” after the incident, and his mental health had “plummeted”.

“You’ll see he is visibly shaking in the dock, as he was the first time I met him,” the solicitor said.

He said there was no apparent background to the assault. There were no previous convictions and no outstanding matters.

Mr Allan said McElhatton had just arrived in Shetland at the time of the incident. He had not eaten and had drunk way too much. But there was no suggestion of a long-standing problem with alcohol.

“He’s stricken with remorse, struggling to cope with what he’s done and the potential consequences, because he knows custody is going to be at the forefront of your lordship’s mind.”

Sheriff Cruickshank told MclEhatton: “This is the first occasion I’ve seen the video. I have seen many videos of assaults, but this one is a particularly vicious, sustained and brutal assault.

“What’s of most concern is the length of time over which the assault was perpetrated.”

He added that it was only by good fortune that the assault did not result in MEelhatton killing his victim.

The sheriff added there was “no alternative” but to impose a custodial sentence.

