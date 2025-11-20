A teenager has been ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and placed on supervision for six months after he admitted stealing from Lerwick addresses.

Matteus Guyan, 18, of Norgaet stole a parcel containing £50 of cat toys from an address in Norgaet in Lerwick on 20th May.

He was also found in the area of two other nearby homes without lawful authority, so it could be inferred he intended to commit theft there.

Guyan helped himself to four vapes he found at Bloomfield Place the following day.

He admitted the charges at Lerwick Sheriff Court yesterday.

Representing himself, Guyan said he should not have carried out the offence, adding it was “a stupid thing to do”.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank told him: “You may have been under the influence after consuming large quantities of vodka. You accept responsibility and don’t seek to blame anybody else.”

