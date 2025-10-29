Mareel café bar to close for a month due to staff shortages
Cafe-goers will have to find somewhere else to get their caffeine hit after Shetland
Arts announced a temporary closure of
the premises in Mareel throughout next
month.
This is due to staff shortages, according to
the isles’ arts body.
However, it highlighted the cafe bar will be
opened for scheduled events with a reduced
service in foyer outside of these times.
The decision comes as Shetland Arts man-
ages a period of staff transition and recruit-
ment.
Shetland Arts operations manager Peter
Tomlinson said some staff had left, with oth-
ers due to complete their notice period be-
fore moving on.
“Combined with our recent recruits still
finding their feet in their roles, it’s made
things really tight for us for a few weeks,” Mr
Tomlinson said.
“Closing wasn’t an easy call, but it’s the
right one to make sure things run as smoothly
as possible, and our staff will be fully trained
and ready to go for the busy festive season
ahead”.
Two weeks ago Shetland Arts announced
that Glaswegian DJ Big Miz will headline
Mareel’s Hogmanay celebrations.