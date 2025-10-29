Mareel café bar to close for a month due to staff shortages

Cafe-goers will have to find somewhere else to get their caffeine hit after Shetland

Arts announced a temporary closure of

the premises in Mareel throughout next

month.

This is due to staff shortages, according to

the isles’ arts body.

However, it highlighted the cafe bar will be

opened for scheduled events with a reduced

service in foyer outside of these times.

The decision comes as Shetland Arts man-

ages a period of staff transition and recruit-

ment.

Shetland Arts operations manager Peter

Tomlinson said some staff had left, with oth-

ers due to complete their notice period be-

fore moving on.

“Combined with our recent recruits still

finding their feet in their roles, it’s made

things really tight for us for a few weeks,” Mr

Tomlinson said.

“Closing wasn’t an easy call, but it’s the

right one to make sure things run as smoothly

as possible, and our staff will be fully trained

and ready to go for the busy festive season

ahead”.

Two weeks ago Shetland Arts announced

that Glaswegian DJ Big Miz will headline

Mareel’s Hogmanay celebrations.

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.