Marine directorate delays response to application for Britain’s largest fish farm in Yell Sound

Yell Sound, where Fish Holm has been proposed. Photo: SSF

The Scottish government has twice delayed its response to the latest plans for what would be Britain’s largest salmon farm in Yell Sound.

Fish Holm, which would stock 6,000 tonnes of salmon, was one of three farms entered into a “streamlined” trial to expedite aquaculture consents. Nine months have now passed since developers Scottish Sea Farms (SSF) first filed its application.

Those plans were kicked back by an initial objection from NatureScot which was satisfied by additional environmental documents filed last month. While the government’s marine directorate did not formally object, it did request a list of information missing from the application.

Meanwhile three campaign groups have renewed their objections to the plan, and local fishing representatives who at first balked at Fish Holm have yet to comment on the latest filings — which include direct rebuttals to concerns that Fish Holm would significantly displace fishermen.

SEPA raised no planning issues, but is continuing to weigh the site’s stocking and chemical treatment plans as part of a parallel licence.

SSF has declined to comment on ongoing planning applications.

In it’s objection the Green Britain Foundation alleged that SSF’s “compliance record raises serious concerns” that undermine the company’s predictions about Fish Holm’s impact.

It cited SEPA audits of mainland SSF sites which breached chemical discharge limits and data which suggests two thirds of SSF’s Shetland sites have failed or achieved “borderline” scores for seabed impact.

“This is clear evidence of a decade-long, region-wide patten of substandard seabed performance,” it said.

Another environmental group, WildFish, accused SSF of standing “at odds with the overwhelming consensus in the relevant scientific community” about the farm’s impact on wild sea trout and said that approving Fish Holm “would be tantamount to rewarding failure”.

For SSF, Fish Holm represents not just a larger-than-ever site but a gradual movement into more exposed waters with which farmers hope to address issues with lice and disease.

In recent weeks SSF have set out data-gathering buoys to assess other potential sites of Lunning and Skerries, and announced a second community consultation event for the latter on Wednesday 10th December.

Meanwhile Cooke Scotland have expressed interest in farming areas of north Yell Sound which were previously closed off, after Crown Estate Scotland announced plans to open up the waters to aquaculture development earlier this year.

As with Fish Holm, fishing representatives have claimed that the sites in Yell Sound, Skerries and off Lunning threaten to displace parts of the fleet from traditional grounds.

