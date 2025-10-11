A massage therapist is looking to install two mobile saunas on a field in the North Mainland to serve as a “low impact wellness facility”.

MW Massage Therapy lodged plans with the SIC this week for a site next to Ollaberry Bay.

If approved, it would feature two mobile saunas with changing space, timber-lined benches and a stove. There would also be upgraded parking for visitors.

MW Massage Therapy, currently provides Swedish, deep tissue and relaxation massages, and is based in Lerwick.

The plans state the mobile saunas would help the business to expand, while supporting the health and wellbeing of Shetland residents and visitors.

The saunas would be made from sustainable sourced timber and eco-friendly materials, using energy efficient heating systems powered by renewable fuel sources.

“It s hoped that the mobile sauna will not only contribute to the local Northmavine area, but to Shetland as a whole,” the plans state.

The submission represents a growing trend in Shetland saunas, which began in 2023 when Haar Sauna opened its first mobile unit at St Ninian’s.

Since then Haar has has visited other locations with mobile saunas and recently submitted plans to use a site at the back of the Brevick building in Lerwick,

The SIC is due to make a decision on MW Massage Therapy’s application by 8th December.

