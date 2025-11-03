Less than three per cent of a new Scottish government support scheme for agriculture has been allocated to island communities.

Figures from the Scottish Crofting Federation (SCF) claim just 2.7 per cent of funds from the new Future Farming Investment Scheme (FFIS) were allocated to islands such as Shetland.

It follows concerns crofters and farmers may be missing out from the massively oversubscribed support scheme.

FFIS was designed as a capital-grant programme, offering upfront funding of up to 100 per cent of eligible investment costs. Its aim is to help farming businesses invest in nature-friendly, climate-resilient, efficient practices.

It had an original indicative budget of £14 million. But that was later extended by an extra £21 million.

The Scottish government had publicly committed that the FFIS would prioritise new entrants, young farmers, small businesses, and island businesses.

SCF is now calling for immediate clarification on the number and percentage of applications that were successful in the crofting counties, compared to other area offices outwith the Highlands and Islands, and how the scoring criteria were applied.

It is seeking an explanation from Scottish government officials regarding the very low success rate for crofters and the apparent mismatch between policy intent and outcomes.

Chief Executive Donna Smith said: “At first glance, these figures look very disappointing given what we were told about priority groups.

“We now need to see the full picture to properly understand what has happened. The SCF will continue to stand up for crofters and press for fairer, more effective support in future.”

