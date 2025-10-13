Men are being asked to take part in gender-based violence campaign.

A new campaign is seeking male voices to speak out on gender-based violence in the isles.

The Compass Centre has launched its Spik Oot campaign, which hopes to encourage men to lend their voices in the form of videos, audio clips or quotes.

Participants are being asked to share their views and speak out against gender-based violence (GBV).

They are also being encouraged to explain the importance of men speaking up and challenging harmful behaviours when they see them as well as supporting survivors when they come forward.

The overarching aim of the campaign is to increase engagement from men in conversations about GBV at a local level – as well as providing positive role models for young men and boys.

It also hopes to encourage more male survivors to reach out for support.

Debbie Sangster, who was recently appointed as the charity’s new managing director, said sexual violence and other forms of GBV was prevalent in the isles and it was therefore crucial more awareness was raised - including by men in Shetland.

“We hope that by featuring the voices of local men that are relatable and from a wide range of backgrounds here – men and boys will see themselves in the campaign and recognise that sexual violence and other forms of GBV aren’t just things that happen elsewhere, it happens here in Shetland,” she said.

While no community is “immune” from GBV, Ms Sangster said that in rural and island communities it could be harder for survivors to speak out and get the help they need.

The charity therefore wanted to create something that had “local context, was relevant to the community here”.

Ms Sangster also felt that by ensuring the campaign was led by the voices of men who live in Shetland, it would help dispel the misconception GBV is solely an issue women have to face.

“This is something that’s everyone’s issue, and everyone can play a part in tackling it,” she added.

“GBV isn’t just a ‘women’s issue’- it’s a complex cultural and societal problem that we know is rooted in unequal power dynamics, harmful gender stereotypes and problematic behaviours, many of which are reinforced or perpetuated by men.

“But it affects everyone, the whole community is impacted, so we need to create a shift in society towards prevention, and men play a key part in that.”

She added: “We believe that every man here has a role to play in ending gender-based violence. Modelling safety and respect can start anywhere – whether that’s at home, in your workplace, down the pub or on the football pitch.

“Changing our culture around this starts with engaging men to be able to recognise harmful behaviour and have conversations about it, which is why we’ve developed this particular campaign.”

Among the topics participants are being asked to consider includes what respect means to them, why they think it is important to speak out and how men can make a difference to ensure Shetland is a safe place to live for all.

The charity has also reached out to local partners, organisations and workplaces across to arrange short filming sessions where staff from The Compass Centre will come along to record short clips and help people participate in the way they would like.

Men can submit their contributions to the campaign in the form of short video, audio clips as well as quotes which can be shared anonymously.

Those who wish to contribute to the campaign can do so by emailing campaign@compasscentre.org or via The Compass Centre’s Facebook page - with all submissions to be made by 17th October.

