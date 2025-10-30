Lerwick Sheriff Court

A minibus driver was ordered to pay a hefty fine and banned from driving for 12 months after he overturned the vehicle with passengers inside.

Passengers had to crawl through smashed windows to get out of the taxi and one man required treatment at hospital.

Andrew Bigland, of Mossbank, previously admitted the charge at Lerwick Sheriff Court but returned for sentencing yesterday (Wednesday).

Procurator fiscal Duncan Mackenzie told the court Bigland was on a hire when he was driving along Ladies Drive at 5.30pm on 24th May.

Conditions were poor at this time with the road wet and visibility was impaired by fog, Mr MacKenzie said.

However, he said the 62-year-old was driving at a grossly excessive speed which left the five passengers feeling “uncomfortable”.

The court heard Bigland hit a verge which overturned the minibus. All inside were forced to exit through windows which had smashed. One passenger was taken to hospital for treatment to wounds which required 13 stitches.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said his client accepted that he was driving “a bit too fast” before the accident.

Mr Allan said it was also the first time it had rained in a while. His client had only held a driving licence for 10 years too.

He also told Sheriff Ian Cruickshank that Bigland was his wife’s registered carer, while he also had problems with his walking.

Bigland was aware of the consequences, Mr Allan said, however, a disqualification would therefor be “some inconvenience” to Bigland and his wife.

Mr Allan added: “He accepts that’s of his own doing.”

Sheriff Cruickshank told Bigland this was a “serious example” of dangerous driving.

The sheriff fined Bigland £700 and disqualified him from holding a driver’s licence for at least a year. Bigland can regain his licence if he sits the extended test of competency after the 12 months is up.

