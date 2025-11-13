NorthLink Ferries has released tickets for its 2026 sailings.

Pressure is mounting on the Scottish government to remove “peak fares” on NorthLink ferries - or risk facing accusations of “discriminating” against islanders.

Orkney MSP Liam McArthur has pressed the issue in a parliamentary question to ministers.

The Scottish government removed “peak fares” from all train services earlier this year.

Mr McArthur has now called for their removal; from all publicly-funded routes, including NorthLink Ferries.

“Earlier this year, the Scottish Government scrapped peak rail fares on train services across Scotland.

“Ministers justified the move on the basis of making public transport more accessible and affordable.

“I see no reason why the same logic should not be applied to the ferry services funded by the Scottish Government.

“As islanders know only too well, travelling during the ‘peak’ months of the year can be costly, making these lifeline services less accessible to many people.

“Not surprisingly, the removal of peak rails fares has proved popular with the travelling public.

“Having accepted the principle, ministers must now apply the same approach to public-funded ferry services.

“To do otherwise, would be unfair and discriminate against the needs of islanders.”

Shetland SNP candidate Hannah Mary Goodlad has also been campaigning on this issue.

At the party’s conference last month, Ms Goodlad secured backing for her motion which called for peak fares to be scrapped for islanders.

She also sought to introduce a “local quota” of cabins to be kept in reserve for islanders.

Peak fares on NorthLink services can be more than 40 per cent higher than in the low season, before discounts are applied.

Transport Scotland hiked fares again in September, which means a premium cabin in peak season 2026 will cost £190 before any discount is applied.

A family of four travelling with a car and cabin and no islander discount could expect to pay almost £900 for a return journey next summer.

Mr McArthur is expected to receive a response to his question within 10 working days.

