NorthLink ferry in Lerwick. Photo: Nick McCaffrey

Ministers are to consider “flat-lining” NorthLink fares for islanders - after it was one of the main requests in a recent passenger survey.

Transport Scotland interim director of ferries Chris Wilcock said it could be introduced within the current contract - but ministers needed consider the feasibility of the scheme.

Mr Wilcock was responding to a question on pricing structures from Shetland South councillor Alex Armitage at Tuesday’s external transport forum

Dr Armitage said that while NorthLink’s low, mid and high season fares for passengers made sense for holidaymakers - it was not appropriate for Shetlanders using a lifeline service.

“If you are a Shetlander and your relative is unwell and needs to go to hospital, they could get unwell in the low, mid or high season,” he said,

“And so that pricing structure doesn’t really fit in with what we would expect for the need to be able to travel at any particular time of year.”

The Shetland Greens member suggested “flat-lining” the fare for the whole year for islanders would be “quite achievable”.

Mr Wilcock said the idea was one of the main responses in a recent survey of passengers to feed into the next iteration of the Northern Isles Ferry Service contract.

When asked by Dr Armitage whether the change would have to wait until the next contract in 2028, Mr Wilcock said it would not - but it would ministers would need to consider the financial implications.

The SNP’s Shetland candidate Hannah Mary Goodlad secured support for her motion to scrap peak fares and introduce a local cabin quota for islanders at the party’s conference in October.

Speaking to The Shetland Times after the event, Ms Goodlad said she hoped the changes could be introduced early in the new year.

