Mirrie Dancers put on epic display in Whalsay
Published: 13:34, 29 October 2025
The Mirrie Dancers were out in full force across the isles last night - including an epic display in Whalsay.
With the nights drawing in, now has become the best time of year for experiencing auroral displays.
People gathered outside yesterday evening as the sky dazzled with its bright colours from the northern lights.
Among the many places to be treated to a mesmerising display was in Whalsay with the stars shining brightly above the bright green Mirrie Dancers.
Angela Irvine was on hand with her camera to capture the extraordinary patterns in the sky at Marrister.
Did you see the Mirrie Dancers last night? Send us your photos by emailing editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk