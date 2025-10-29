Home   News   Article

Mirrie Dancers put on epic display in Whalsay

By Chloe Irvine
Published: 13:34, 29 October 2025

The Mirrie Dancers were out in full force across the isles last night - including an epic display in Whalsay.

With the nights drawing in, now has become the best time of year for experiencing auroral displays.

People gathered outside yesterday evening as the sky dazzled with its bright colours from the northern lights.

The Mirrie Dancers put on a breath-taking display at da Böd in Marrister, Whalsay on Tuesday evening. Photo: Angela Irvine
Among the many places to be treated to a mesmerising display was in Whalsay with the stars shining brightly above the bright green Mirrie Dancers.

Angela Irvine was on hand with her camera to capture the extraordinary patterns in the sky at Marrister.

The Mirrie Dancers put on a breath-taking display in Marrister, Whalsay on Tuesday evening. Photo: Angela Irvine
The skies were certainly colourful above Whalsay on Tuesday night. Photo: Angela Irvine
